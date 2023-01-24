Shah Rukh Khan-Starrer Pathaan To Have 6 AM Premium Screening Across India

Ahead of the release of Shah Rukh Khan’s highly anticipated-action thriller Pathaan, the fans’ excitement knows no bounds. The audience is excited to watch the King back on the silver screen after four years. This clearly reflects in the film’s advance booking sales. Now a report is making rounds in the media that the film will have 6 am shows across India on its opening day on January 25.

The spy thriller helmed by Siddharth Anand will be screened in premium formats from 6 am onwards across the country. The film also features John Abraham as the primary antagonist and Deepika Padukone will essay the role of leading lady opposite SRK.

According to trade sources reported by Times Of India, Yash Raj Films (YRF) have decided to screen Pathaan in premium formats such as IMAX 2D, CGV 4DX 2D, D-BOX 2D, PVR P[XL] and CGR ICE 2D, due to the unparalleled demand from the audience.

Advertisement

A few hours ago, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared that Pathaan is set to make a record by screening more than 100 countries with more than 2,500 screens overseas. Taran Adarsh wrote in the caption, “Xclusiv: Pathaan at record 100+ Countries, 2500+ screens *overseas*… Pathaan hits a century… Will be released in 100+ countries, the highest for any Indian film ever… Total screen count: 2500+ [Overseas]… A heartening sign for theatrical biz, especially post-pandemic."

The number of bookings for Pathaan has touched a staggering 3,91,000. In PVR, 1,70,000 tickets have been sold, while INOX and Cinepolis sold 1,44,000 and 77,000 respectively. The data is just for the opening day of the film.

The movie will also feature a cameo role by Salman Khan as Tiger.

Read all the Latest Movies News here