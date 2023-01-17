Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan’s Overseas Bookings Indicate Record-breaking Sales

Bollywood buffs are waiting with bated breath for the release of Sharukh Khan-starrer Pathaan. This Siddharth Anand directorial is touted to be high on action, with the film’s leading lady Deepika Padukone also packing some powerful punches. SRK is returning to the big screen after almost four years, and evidently, fans’ expectations are at their peak. As Pathaan awaits a grand premiere on January 25, bookings in foreign countries like Germany, UAE, Australia and the US, are already underway; and the numbers are quite impressive.

According to a report by Pinkvilla, Pathaan has already sold 8500 tickets for its opening 5 days minting €1,25,000 in Germany. Among these tickets, 4000 are for the first day screening itself. The YRF production is expected to surpass Shah Rukh Khan’s Dilwale’s record-breaking opening weekend, by expectedly grossing €142,983 in a matter of days.

In UAE, Pathaan has shelled out 3500 tickets just for its opening day, which amounts to $50K. In the UAE, another SRK venture Raees debuted in 2017 for $350,000, which still holds the record of the highest opening day for a Bollywood movie on a working day. If pre-sales are any indication, Pathaan will aim to easily top that one as well.

For the first day in Australia, Pathaan has sold over 3,000 tickets, bringing in over $65,000. It is important to note that the Bollywood superstar has a poor track record in Australia, where his films haven’t performed well. But Pathaan aims to reverse that. The Australia Day holiday, which is observed on January 26 in the country, might benefit the movie. According to reports by Pinkvilla, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavaat, which was also released on January 25, had an opening day total of A$364K. This Deepika Padukone-starrer currently retains the highest record for Australia.

As for USA collections, Pathaan’s pre-release sales have minted about Rs 2.4 crores for the film’s opening day. The report was shared on Twitter by Let’s Cinema on January 14.

Pathaan, the Siddharth Anand-directorial is a part of Aditya Chopra’s grandiose spy universe, which began with the release of Ek Tha Tiger in 2012, and has since produced the action films Tiger Zinda Hai in 2017 and War in 2018. Pathaan is expected to be one of India’s largest action blockbusters to date. Besides Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika, Pathaan also stars Salman Khan in an extended cameo, alongside John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana.

