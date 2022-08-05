Shah Rukh Khan Takes a Break From Hectic Schedule With Alia Bhatt's Darlings and Snacks

Alia Bhatt’s first production venture, Darlings released on Netflix today and the actress has been receiving praises from fans and critics alike. Co-produced by Alia’s Eternal Sunshine Productions and Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment, the film also stars Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma, and Roshan Mathew in pivotal roles besides Alia. After the release, King Khan, who has always been supportive of Alia, took to social media to share that he will be spending his day off watching the film.

The actor was in London to shoot for his film Dunki and returned to Mumbai recently. Taking to Twitter, SRK wrote, “Been working the last few days non stop….so needed to indulge in my favourite past time….’the love of my own person’ & to pamper myself, will spend the day with Prabhuji / Thums up and #DARLINGS (this is not an endorsement, just ‘mees spoilingss mees on a days offs pleaj….’)"

When the trailer of the film was unveiled, SRK took to Twitter to pen a note of appreciation for Alia. His Tweet for her read, “Lil one I am also so anxious that u shared the responsibility of Eternal Sunshine Productions first film with me…that I will be biting my nails till it releases. But I feel we have a lovely film and u r the soul and sunshine of all things Darlings."

News18 Showsha’s review of Darlings reads, “Despite being a black comedy, the film has no elaborate or hilarious comic scene, and mostly remains an emotional affair. The production design and attention to detail is commendable, as is the pace of editing. Director Jasmeet K Reen has done a good job of telling the story without going into too many complications, while also maintaining a sense of dread all through the narrative. Some of the well-directed scenes are the build-ups to episodes of violence between Hamza and Badru. Darlings has good situational songs like La Ilaaj, Bhasad, and Pleaj, which capture the mood quite well."

