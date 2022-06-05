Shah Rukh Khan Tests Positive For Covid-19 Just Days After Jawan Announcement

Shah Rukh Khan tests positive for Covid-19, sources confirmed to CNN-News18. Shah Rukh has become the latest actor to have tested positive in recent days. Last month, Akshay Kumar had tested positive for Covid and on Saturday, news of Kartik Aaryan and Aditya Roy Kapur testing positive for Covid-19 made the headlines.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that Katrina Kaif had tested positive for Covid as well but has now recovered. More details about Shah Rukh are awaited. Meanwhile, BMC has asked the city to be on alert after a tremendous spike was noticed in daily new cases of coronavirus.

It has also instructed film studios located in the posh K-West ward of Mumbai to not organise parties in studios. BMC has also reportedly requested studios to give it an intimation in case any parties are hosted so that, if any person involved in the party is found to be Covid positive, then all others can be traced.

King Khan has been in the news lately for his back-to-back film announcements. Earlier this year, he announced his comeback film Pathaan, which is set to release in January 2023. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead. He then announced Dunki earlier this summer with Rajkumar Hirani at the helm. The film stars Taapsee Pannu with him and it is rumoured that Vicky Kaushal is also in the film. The film is slated to release in December 2023.

Last week, Shah Rukh left fans screaming by announcing Jawan, his highly-anticipated film with Atlee. The actor released a teaser in which his bruised face was wrapped in a bandage. The film will release in June 2023.

Speaking about the film, Shah Rukh said in a press release, “Jawan is a universal story that goes beyond languages, geographies and is for all to enjoy. Credit goes to Atlee for creating this unique film, which has also been a fantastic experience for me as I love action films! The teaser is the just tip of the iceberg and gives a glimpse into what’s to come."

SRK also shared a poster of the film on social media and wrote, “It’s a special @redchilliesent project that has seen its wait because of inevitable issues surrounding us.But a few good men worked hard & made it happen. Want to thank @_gauravverma the Co-Producer, @atlee47 and their Jawans for making this dream come to life. Now… Good to go Chief…!"

