Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham’s Pathaan has created waves at the box office. Not just the film, the songs also have a separate fan base now. The peppy dance number Jhoome Jo Pathaan has become popular worldwide. Recently, a group of people in Germany grooved to the dance number.

SRK’s fan club has shared a video of the same. The video was captioned, “@iamsrk Germany has been dancing with you too. In minus degrees Celsius. I hope you’ll visit again sometime." Shah Rukh has now acknowledged the video, and expressed his gratitude. He wrote, “Oh yes Germany… thank u for dancing in the cold!!".

Advertisement

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the spy also featured Salman Khan in a special cameo. The film has already entered the 400 crore club with 10 days of it’s release. According to Box Office India, the film has minted nearly 800 crores at the ticket window globally.

Earlier on Pathaan’s success, Siddharth shared with ETimes, “It’s a little surreal. I’ve just been happy to be just a part of the industry and to be able to make films, because I don’t know anything else. And now you’re being credited with so much more, you know, like bringing cinemas back, single screens back, bringing box office back, audiences back… So I really don’t know how to react to all these all these tags. I’m just happy that I have my next job in place. And I can continue making films".

Deepika Padukone too expressed her gratitude at the Pathaan success meet. “I don’t think we set out to break records. We set out to make a film with love and the right intentions. We had a good time. Shah Rukh Khan taught me that it’s important to work with people you have a good time with. It was such a lovely atmosphere to work in and that’s what the audience is taking back. Our intention was to bring the audience together and bring them joy," she shared.

Advertisement

Meanwhile on the work front, Shah Rukh will next be seen in Atless’s Jawan opposite Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. He also has Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki next to Taapsee Pannu.

Read all the Latest Movies News here