Shah Rukh Khan to Appear in Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives 2? Maheep Kapoor Answers

Love them or hate them but you cannot ignore the ‘Fabulous Bollywood Wives’. And the four gorgeous divas are coming back with the second instalment of their show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. After the immense popularity of the first season, Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, Bhavana Pandey and Seema Sajdeh will be back on our screens with the second season of the Netflix show. Apart from them, the first season also saw their respective husbands Sanjay Kapoor, Samir Soni, Chunky Pandey and Seema’s then-husband Sohail Khan.

The season also saw cameos of Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor, Jnahvi Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan. The promos of the second season have revealed that Gauri will also be a part of the second season. This made fans wonder whether King Khan will also be making a cameo alongside his wife. Maheep Kapoor has an answer to this. During an interview, when asked about the same, Maheep said, “We are not telling you that. Watch the show to know more."

Bhavna shared that after the release of the first season, SRK who shares a close bond with them congratulated them. She said, “I don’t think he watched the whole season. But he did congratulate all of us. He said it was a huge success and he was really happy for us."

The reality show was first aired on Netflix in the year 2020 and the Season 1 got immense popularity among fans. Bankrolled by Karan Johar, the show gives an insight into how the four Bollywood wives manage their lives at home and work and their equations with each other. The second season will release on September 2.

Talking of Shah Rukh Khan, he was last seen in the film Zero with Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. He is now gearing up for the release of this much-awaited film Pathaan which will be out next year. Following that, he also has Jawana and Dunki in the pipeline.

