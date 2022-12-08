Shah Rukh Khan To Deepika Padukone, Here Are This Year’s Best B’Town Cameos

We all love watching Bollywood films. What we love more is our favourite stars’ unexpected cameos and guest appearances in these movies. The film becomes even more exciting, as these cameos often bring significant character growth or changes in the storyline. Here are some of the best cameos in films this year by our favourite celebs.

Deepika Padukone’s cameo in Cirkus is already stealing our hearts. Ranveer Singh’s electrifying stunts in the film might be the perfect dose of entertainment for Christmas, but Deepika’s cameo in the film will be a bonus. Time and again, the couple’s on-screen chemistry has proven to be a crowd-pleaser. Deepika also had a cameo in Ranveer’s ’83, where she played his wife.

Shah Rukh Khan’s extended cameo in Ayan Mukerji’s modern mythology, Brahmastra, won over fans and critics alike. The actor played the role of Mohan Bhargav, a scientist who actively researches the Brahmastra until the villains murder him.

Be it in a major or minor role, Aamir Khan’s on-screen presence lends credibility and trust to the films. His cameo in Kajol’s Salaam Venky will be a treat for fans, especially since it marks Aamir and Kajol’s reunion on the big screen after 16 years. They last co-starred in Fanaa. Fans were not able to contain their excitement at this unexpected glimpse in the film’s trailer and took to social media to express their delight.

While Anushka Sharma prepares for her comeback with Chakda Xpress, she stunned everyone with her mesmerising cameo in Anvitaa Dutt’s Qala. Anushka, whose brother Karnesh produced Qala, is seen in a black-and-white montage as a 1940s actress lip-syncing a song, sung by Tripti Dimri’s character, Qala Manjushree. The actress croons on screen in Qala, while the audience claps and cheers in appreciation.

Shraddha Kapoor wowed audiences with her dance moves in a cameo in Varun Dhawan’s Bhediya, in the song Thumkeshwari. She also revealed in a behind-the-scenes video of the song, how excited she was to be a part of Dinesh Vijan’s horror comedy universe, as well as the fact that her film Stree 2 will be releasing soon.

Let’s not forget Ajay Devgn’s cameo appearance in Gangubai Kathiyawadi. Rahim Lala’s character played by the actor won fans’ hearts. Apart from this, he was also seen in the blockbuster film RRR.

