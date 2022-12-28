Shah Rukh Khan To Deepika Padukone, Know Your Celebs' Educational Qualifications

Bollywood celebrities always stay in the limelight for their movies, fashion, beauty, or outfits. But today, we are going to tell you about the educational qualifications of your favourite actors, and some of the details will definitely surprise you. While many stars in Bollywood are highly qualified, some are just class 12th pass.

Deepika Padukone is one of the leading actresses in Bollywood, but according to media reports, she has only passed her class 12. It’s not that Deepika didn’t want to pursue further education, she even applied for graduation, but in the meantime, she started getting offers for modelling and acting and left her studies incomplete to pursue her career in the cine industry.

One of the most energetic actors, Ranveer Singh, has balanced his acting and his education simultaneously. According to reports, Ranveer has studied at Mumbai’s HR College of Commerce and Economics. Along with this, he has also obtained the degree of ‘Bachelor of Arts’ from ‘Indiana University’, Bloomington, In Telecommunication.

Advertisement

Alia Bhatt is one of the renowned actresses in the industry. From her childhood, she has been less inclined toward studies and more inclined toward films. She studied at Jamnabai Narsee School but left her studies midway. She scored 71 percent in class 10. She could only study until class 12, after which she focused on her career and made her Bollywood debut at the age of 19.

On the other hand, her husband Ranbir Kapoor has completed his education abroad. He has completed a filmmaking course from New York’s School of Visual Arts. Along with this, he has also taken an acting course from the Lee Strasberg Theater and Film Institute.

Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra has made her mark from Bollywood to Hollywood and is only cleared class 12.

Bollywood beauty and daughter-in-law of the Bachchan family is also only a 12th pass. Aishwarya wanted to complete her education but after winning the title of ‘Miss World’, she started getting back-to-back offers for films and because of this, she left her studies.

Katrina Kaif is the only Bollywood actress who never went to school. According to sources, the diva received only homeschooling, taught by her mother. Later she left her college in London to pursue acting modeling and an acting career in Bollywood.

Advertisement

Bollywood’s Baadshah, Shahrukh Khan did his bachelor’s degree in economics from Hans Raj College, University of Delhi. Later, he enrolled in Jamia Millia Islamia, for his master’s degree in mass communications, but dropped out of academics to pursue his acting career. He entered the film industry after working in theatre and television.

Read all the Latest Movies News here