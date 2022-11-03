Shah Rukh Khan to Document His Fans' Journey, Drive Marketing Campaign of Pathaan With Them: Report

Shah Rukh Khan had a grand birthday celebration yesterday with his fans. The actor first waved at the massive crowd gathered in front of his house at midnight and then again greeted them later in the day. He also attended the SRK day event with his fans and spent considerable time with them. To surprise his fans, he also dropped the teaser of his upcoming film, Pathaan. It is now being reported that SRK has yet another treat in store for his fans.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, King Khan is documenting the journey of SRKians, the name of his fandom. the publication quoted its source as saying, “Shah Rukh Khan and his team are making a documentary on the massive fan following that he has earned over his 30-year journey in the industry. The idea is to encapsulate the thoughts of fans, and what makes them travel to Mannat every year on SRK’s birthday. It will also feature some of the fans who travelled from outside India to get a glimpse of Shah Rukh Khan."

The source continued, “The shots and mayhem outside Mannat aside, the documentary will also feature some of the fan interactions of SRK on the birthday eve. It’s basically one special package to celebrate SRK at 57." No further detail has been revealed about the project.

In addition to this, the publication also reported that the marketing campaign of Pathaan will be driven by fans instead of the media. “It’s going to be a fan-led campaign, with minimal or even no interaction with the media. Shah Rukh feels, he owes it to the fans, who have stood by him through thick and thin. The same prototype will be followed for Jawaan and Dunki too. He wants to give it back to the fans for their unconditional support, and will be driving the marketing campaign of Pathaan completely with his fans," the source added.

SRK’s Pathaan will be released on the big screen on January 25, 2023. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles. Besides Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan will also be seen in Jawan and Dunki.

