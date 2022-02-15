Shah Rukh Khan To Head To Spain In March With Deepika Padukone, John Abraham For Pathan: Report

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham are reportedly coming together in the last week of the month to film for Pathan. The actors have been roped in for Aditya Chopra-Yash Raj Films’ spy drama. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film is set to shoot a schedule in Mumbai before the team takes off for Spain in March as per a new report.

Pathan is expected to be SRK’s return to the big screen after his long hiatus. The actor was last seen in Zero, directed by Aanand L Rai, which had failed at the box office. While Deepika and John have confirmed their addition in Pathan, Shah Rukh and YRF are yet to make an official announcement about the movie.

A source informed Bollywood Hungama, “It’s game time for Team Pathan as Shah Rukh Khan begins shooting of the film at YRF Studios with his co-stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. It will be an intense week-long schedule for the team post which SRK, Deepika and John are expected to head to Spain for about 17 days. Director Siddharth Anand has grand plans for Pathan and he was always clear to do a strategic outdoor schedule like Spain to add to the visual delight of the film for audiences to enjoy. Siddharth Anand always sets a new benchmark with his films and this time too he is looking to do just that. The Spain schedule is key to add grandness to the film."

Pathan will be another addition to YRF’s spy universe. While Shah Rukh plays the lead, Salman Khan has confirmed that he will have a cameo in the film. Besides Pathan, Shah Rukh also reportedly has a film with Tamil director Atlee. He is also rumoured to be collaborating with Rajkumar Hirani. A recent report claimed Vicky Kaushal is in talks to star in the film.

