Shah Rukh Khan To Juggle Between Atlee and Dunki, Film's Sets Made At Close Proximity: Report

The debacle of Zero, followed by the COVID pandemic, and Aryan Khan’s alleged involvement in a drugs-on-cruise case, things weren’t in place for Shah Rukh Khan for quite some time. But the scenario has changed now and looks like the actor is eager to make up for the lost time. In a bid to meet his film commitments, Shah Rukh is giving his full time to his projects. The prep is such that the sets of his upcoming movies are reportedly being constructed in close proximity to one another.

A source told mid-day that SRK will start the shooting for Atlee’s film too from May 24. “He will juggle between the two projects. To ensure that there is no delay, and he doesn’t waste time on the commute, Atlee’s set has been constructed close to that of Hirani," the portal stated. Reportedly, in the next few days, a chunk of Khan’s major scenes for Hirani’s film will be canned.

Shah Rukh is all set to resume Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki today. The actor is back after a two-day break, and will shoot at Film City over the next two weeks. It looks like SRK might be required to pull off double shifts. This is because along with Dunki, the actor will also work on Atlee’s project.

Shah Rukh began shooting for Hirani’s film a few days back. Photos from the sets also surfaced on social media. Previously, the snaps featuring King Khan posing with his director and a few friends on the film’s set had already sent the internet into a tizzy. In the recent bunch of clicks, which went viral, SRK was seen with crew members and other supporting artists.

