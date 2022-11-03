Shah Rukh Khan To Play Cameo In Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Thalapathy 67?

Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay is all set to kick off the production of his highly anticipated film, tentatively titled Thalapathy 67, after wrapping up Vamshi Paidipally’s Varisu. After Master, Vijay joined hands with Vikram director Lokesh Kanagaraj, yet again, for the upcoming crime action thriller. Ever since its inception, Thalapathy 67 has been in the limelight as Lokesh is said to be bringing together a never-seen-before star cast, including several big names across various film industries.

Now, according to the latest buzz, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in a cameo appearance in Thalapathy 67. The makers reportedly discussed the same with SRK when he was in Chennai last month, shooting for the Atlee directorial Jawan. However, no official announcement about the Raees star’s cameo in the Tamil film has been rolled out yet.

Advertisement

Top showsha video

A couple of days ago, it was reported that Vishal has been approached to essay the role of one of the antagonists in Thalapathy 67. Speculations were also rife that Nivin Pauly would replace Prithviraj Sukumaran as the second villain in the Thalapathy Vijay-starrer. Apart from Vishal and Nivin, actors like Trisha, Gautham Menon, Sanjay Dutt, and Arjun Sarja are also reported to be a part of Thalapathy 67’s cast.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan, who rang in his 57th birthday on Wednesday, November 2, has a couple of films in the pipeline. He is geared up to make a comeback, as a leading actor, on the big screen with the much-awaited film Pathaan, written and directed by Siddharth Anand. The action-thriller is slated to release in theatres on January 25, 2023.

Besides Pathaan, SRK also has Altee’s Jawan and Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki in his kitty.

Read all the Latest Movies News here