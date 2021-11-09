Shah Rukh Khan to Play Double Role, Nayanthara an Investigating Cop in Atlee's Film: Report

South actress Nayanthara was roped in to play the female lead in Atlee’s next directorial, starring Shah Rukh Khan. While there were reports about the actress quitting the film due to delays post the Aryan Khan drugs case, it seems she is still very much a part of the project. “Nayanthara is still very much a part of the film. She has not quit," Bollywood Hungama quoted a source as saying.

Not just that, the source goes on to describe Nayanthara’s role in the film. “Nayanthara plays an investigating officer in Atlee’s next," the source said, adding that Shah Rukh Khan plays a dual role - of the father and the son.

“The movie’s premise is about this one man (played by SRK) who leads a group of wrongly accused female jail mates (played by Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra and others) and turns them into a group of vigilantes fighting against social evils. Nayanthara plays the top cop investigating the case and it’s her versus Shah Rukh in the film, but they also play love interests," the source added.

Shah Rukh Khan was slated to begin a 10-day schedule for the upcoming movie, which was cancelled after his son Aryan Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau. The superstar has yet to resume shooting. In Shah Rukh’s absence, Nayanthara had reportedly started shooting for the film, tentatively titled Lion. A few pictures of the set had location had surfaced on the internet, which showed Atlee’s team prepping for the shoot.

The upcoming film will be Nayanthara’s third venture with Atlee. She first acted in the director’s debut film Raja Rani with Arya. She was also a part of his 2019 superhit film Bigil, with starred Thalapathy Vijay.

