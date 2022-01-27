Shah Rukh Khan to Produce Sidharth Malhotra's Next Film Directed By Gauri Shinde? | Exclusive

Shershaah, which released last year on a streaming platform, won Sidharth Malhotra wide acclaim. Playing the role of Captain Vikram Batra in the film, many people including the film fraternity and the critics as well as the audience called it his career best performance. The actor, who completes 10 years in the industry, has many films in the pipeline including Thank You, Mission Majnu and Yodha.

A source has now revealed that the actor is in advanced talks with Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment which is going to be directed by Gauri Shinde. “Many filmmakers are now trying to bank on the success of Shershaah. One of the films that the actor is close to the heels of signing is English Vinglish director Gauri Shinde’s next, which is a slice of life comedy and it will be produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment. The actor has loved the script and has given an informal nod. The formalities are expected to happen soon," the source says.

The source further adds that the film is expected to roll in the second half of 2022. “Sidharth is currently busy with Yodha in which he will reprise the role of a soldier again. Once he finishes shooting, he will get onto the promotions of Mission Majnu which is scheduled to release on May 13 and later Thank You which is expected to arrive in July 2022. After which the actor will start working with Gauri Shinde around September," the source informs.

Sidharth and SRK’s association goes back to My Name Is Khan, where he worked as an assistant director on the film.

The actor started his acting career with Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year. He has teamed up again with the filmmaker for Yodha which is produced by Dharma Productions. The film, which is currently underway, is another action drama about a soldier who is on a mission to save the nation. The film is helmed by Sagar Amber and Pushkar Ojha. Apart from Sidharth, actresses Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna will also be a part of the film.

