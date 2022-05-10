Shah Rukh Khan to Shoot for a Special Song in Alia Bhat-Ranveer Singh's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani: Report

Alia Bhatt has reunited with Ranveer Singh after Gully Boy for Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film has an ensemble cast including veteran actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Tota Roy Chowdhury and Churni Ganguly. Now, if reports are to be believed, Shah Rukh Khan will also make a special cameo in the film. Earlier, it was reported that SRK and Kajol will be making a cameo but a new report by Bollywoodlife.com states that it will only be the former making an appearance.

The Wikipedia page of the film however states both the actors will be making guest appearances.

According to a source quoted by the publication, “It’s only Shah Rukh Khan who will be doing a special cameo for Karan Johar in the film. Kajol is right now not very keen on taking up anything on her plate and so she has excused herself. However, she is very excited about buddy KJO’s film. While SRK has given his green signal to Karan as he can never say no to him. Karan and Shah Rukh’s camaraderie is something that people long for in the industry. SRK will be shooting for the cameo in the coming days as it will be for a special song. The superstar has even given his nod to Karan and has not even asked him what the shoot is all about. Well, that’s the bond they share."

Karan Johar will be making his comeback to direction with this film. The last film he directed was Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan has a series of projects lined up. He will be seen in Pathaan with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film is scheduled for a 2023 release. Next, he has a film with Rajkumar Hirani titled Dunki and an untitled film with director Atlee.

