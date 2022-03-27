Shah Rukh Khan To Shoot With Salman Khan For Tiger 3's Action Sequence In June: Reports

Shah Rukh Khan is currently working on his upcoming movie Pathaa, whereas Salman Khan is busy with Tiger 3. It is no secret that Salman Khan has already completed shooting for his cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan and now it’s time for SRK to feature in Tiger 3.

As reported by ETimes, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan will shoot together for an action sequence of Tiger 3 in the month of June. The report claims that Shah Rukh Khan, who is currently in Spain for Pathaa, will return to India by the month-end. Following this, King Khan will begin shooting for Raju Hirani’s yet-to-be-titled movie in April. Meanwhile, Salman Khan will be shooting for Sajid Nadiadwala’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The two actors will then take a break and unite again for the action sequence of Tiger 3.

“The Tiger 3 sequence with Shah Rukh and Salman will be talked about well after the film’s release. It will be the same with the sequence in Pathaan too," the source cited by the entertainment portal claims.

In December 2021, Salman Khan had confirmed that Shah Rukh will be seen in Tiger 3 and that he would be seen in SRK’s Pathan. “Tiger 3 should release by December 2022, and Pathan should come before that," the Radhe star had revealed during a media interaction on his birthday.

For the unversed, Tiger 3 is the sequel to Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai. In the films, Salman Khan plays the role of an Indian spy named Avinash Singh ‘Tiger’ Rathore. However, he soon falls in love with a Pakistani spy named Zoya Humaimi (essayed by Katrina Kaif). The spy thriller is directed by Maneesh Sharma. It also stars Emraan Hashmi and Naufal Azmir Khan in negative roles.

Talking about Pathaan, the film marks Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback to the big screen after the 2018 movie Zero. It also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead. Recently, SRK also shared a glimpse of his eight-pack abs and long hair for Pathaan. The picture raised the temperature on social media and left fans excited for the movie. Pathaan will be released on January 25, 2023.

