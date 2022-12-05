Shah Rukh Khan To Star In A Rohit Shetty Directorial Produced By Hombale Films?

Production house Hombale Films has given us some amazing movies to cherish, which include the KGF franchise and Kantara. They are also set to produce the Prabhas-starrer Salaar in 2023. With its fame slowly skyrocketing, it has been reported that the company will not restrict itself to Tollywood anymore. Now, Hombale Films is ready to spread its wings to Bollywood. What’s more? They have approached Shah Rukh Khan for their first cinematic venture in the Hindi film industry, as per sources.

If reports are to be believed, Hombale Films have already concluded its round of discussion with SRK. Bollywood filmmaker Rohit Shetty, known for his action-packed films has also been roped in to direct the upcoming project under the banners of Homable Films.

Two of the most sought-after Kannada actors, Rakshit Shetty and Rishab Shetty might also be making cameo appearances in this upcoming Shah Rukh Khan-starrer. In addition, sources also claim that both Rakshit and Rishab have given their nod for the film. They have agreed to their first collaboration in the Bollywood industry, and are touted to essay important roles in the film.

Numerous tweets from fan pages have already started emerging on Twitter, declaring the announcement. All these tweets have been spreading like wildfire on the social media platform. Check some of them out below:

But neither Hombale Films, nor Shah Rukh Khan has confirmed the speculations. The official confirmation is expected to be made soon. Till then, fans need to wait with bated breath.

Shah Rukh Khan has three back-to-back films in his pipeline, which are set to release in 2023. He will next be seen in director Siddharth Anand’s much-anticipated film Pathaan. Besides Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan is also a part of Atlee’s Jawan and Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki. Jawan also stars Deepika Padukone as the female lead, alongside Salman Khan, John Abraham and Hrithik Roshan in pivotal roles. The film is slated to hit the theatres in January next year.

