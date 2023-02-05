Shah Rukh Khan to 'Work Harder Now' as His Little Fan Doesn't Like Pathaan, Says 'Try DDLJ on Her...'

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan has been breaking records at the box office and pulling huge crowds to the theatres even in its second week. The film marked King Khan’s return to the big screen and has been receiving love all over the world. However, there is one fan who is not happy with Pathaan and SRK had the sweetest suggestion for her. One of the netizens shared a video of a little girl where she says she has watched Pathaan recently. On being asked whether she liked it, the kid said no. Sharing the video, the user tagged SRK.

However, Shah Rukh had an adorable response to it. He wrote, “Oh oh!! Have to work harder now. Back to the drawing board. Can’t let the younger audience be disappointed. Desh ke youth ka sawaal hai. PS: Try DDLJ on her please….maybe she is the romantic types….kids u never know!"

Take a look:

Yesterday, SRK held ‘ASKSRK’ session on Twitter and answered several questions by fans related to Pathaan and other things as well. When a netizen asked, “#Pathaan ka real collection kitna he ?#AskSRK" SRK replied in his signature humorous style, “5000 crores Pyaar. 3000 crore Appreciation. 3250 crores hugs….2 Billion smiles and still counting. Tera accountant kya bata raha hai??"

Pathaan directed by Siddharth Anand, starred SRK along with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film released on January 25. Shah Rukh Khan is currently busy with his next film Jawan which is directed by Atlee. The film will see him opposite Nayanthara for the first time. Following Jawan, he will be seen in Dunki.

