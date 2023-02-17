Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer Pathaan continue to heap money at the box office in its third consecutive week. The film which has become a sensation among Shah Rukh Khan fans due to adrenaline-pumping action sequences, witty dialogues, an intriguing premise and chartbuster songs is on its way to surpassing more milestones.

Now the actor is eagerly looking forward to his second film of the year Jawan which will be a pan-India film under the aegis of Atlee. As the excitement for the same continues to grow, if recent reports were to be believed, Shah Rukh Khan has already completed shooting for 130 days and the actor has got another 30 days to wrap up the film. In its final schedule, Shah Rukh Khan would be performing an intense chase scene in Mumbai involving himself in the double role.

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “While Pathaan was also an action film; the action in Jawan will be different. It’s mostly shot in real locations and blockbuster director Atlee has treated these sequences in his massy style, aided by action directors Sunil Rodrigues and ANL Arasu. It also fits well with the post-pandemic demands of seeing larger-than-life and fascinating stuff on the big screen. In that regard, Jawan is just the right film and will promise loads of entertainment to the viewers."

Earlier, there was also a report by India Today that Allu Arjun has been approached to play a cameo in Atlee’s thriller. The source had revealed, “While he would be immersed in a six-day schedule that would require him to shoot some high-intensity action sequences, he would also be joined by Sanya Malhotra".

The action thriller, which went on floors earlier last year, features Shah Rukh Khan in a double role. They have already shot parts in Pune, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Chennai. Earlier on speaking about the pan-India film, SRK shared, “Jawan is a universal story that goes beyond languages, and geographies and is for all to enjoy. Credit goes to Atlee for creating this unique film, which has also been a fantastic experience for me as I love action films! The teaser is the just tip of the iceberg and gives a glimpse into what’s to come".

Jawan is scheduled for a theatrical release on 2 June 2023. Besides Shah Rukh Khan, the film will also feature Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover among others.

