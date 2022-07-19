Shah Rukh Khan Took 4 Years to Gain Chiselled Physique for Pathaan, Reveals Trainer

Shah Rukh Khan has been absent on the celluloid for quite some time, which has made his upcoming actioner Pathaan one of his highly-anticipated projects. The posters of Shah Rukh’s sizzling look have already created a buzz among fans. However, getting in the skin of his character wasn’t an easy job for King Khan. The actor’s trainer Prashant Subhash Sawant, in a recent interaction with the Indian Express, detailed all the hardships that the Badshah of Bollywood underwent to completely transform himself for the role.

The celebrity trainer revealed that in the last four years, Shah Rukh Khan completely immersed himself in attaining the toned physique that the script demanded. Reportedly, he had been consistent with weight-lifting and circuit training which has made him look better and bigger.

The trainer said, “Since his look in Pathaan is very different, Shah Rukh started doing a lot of lifting heavy. Previously, we used to do a lot of circuit training and cardio workouts, but now we have incorporated more strength training — which helped him look better and bigger. It took us two years to build the toned physique you see on screen. His frame and look have completely changed.”

It wasn’t just exercising that brought the major change in Khan’s role, the superstar also followed a strict diet regime. To increase the intake of calories, Khan’s diet was filled with lean meat, lentils, and eggs. However, seemingly Shah Rukh Khan also injured himself during the transformation journey. The trainer asserted that the superstar remained disciplined even after facing multiple setbacks and came back strong.

While concluding the interaction, the trainer couldn’t stop heaping praise on the superstar. He claimed that Pathaan will give Khan’s fans an extremely different experience that they haven’t seen before. He added, “It is so amazing to see his transformation, which wouldn’t have been possible without his hard work. By maintaining not just physical strength, but also mental in tough times like the pandemic, he is no less than a fitness icon for everyone.”

Besides Shah Rukh Khan, Pathaan also features Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, and Salman Khan in pivotal roles. The actioner will hit the big screens next year.

