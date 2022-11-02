Shah Rukh Khan Turns 57! Farah Khan, Malaika Arora, Ayushmann Khurrana And More Send Birthday Love

An institution in himself, Shah Rukh Khan needs no introduction. After a lull of almost 4 years, King Khan is all set to welcome the forthcoming new year with at least three new releases — Pathaan, Jawan, and another film titled Dunki. The ‘King of Romance’ today turned 57 and fans and industry colleagues have taken the opportunity to wish the superstar many happy returns of the day. From Malaika Arora to Mika Singh to Rakul Preet, many stars have taken to their respective social media handles to pour in birthday wishes for him. Check it out.

Close friend and filmmaker Farah Khan penned a heartfelt post for Shah Rukh Khan. “Mine!! my Shah, my friend, mega star, the man who made me a filmmaker, who is a King but so humble, who has the guts to laugh the loudest at himself, larger than cinema itself.. happy birthday SRK am so proud to be ur friend.. thank you for all that you are," she wrote along with a throwback gem.

Advertisement

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Malaika Arora dropped a picture of her ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ co-star Shah Rukh Khan on her social media handle and wrote, “To one and only" with a heart emoticon.

Advertisement

Singer Mika Singer also rushed to his Twitter account and shared an unseen picture with him. “Happy birthday to the super star and big brother," he wrote tagging SRK.

Rakul Preet Singh wished all the happiness and love in the world to SRK, while Shilpa Shetty wrote, “To my first reel and real hero. Wishing you greaaaat health, even more success and all the good things the kaaynaat has to offer Pathaan saab."

Advertisement

“To the most powerful, fearless, and sagacious. A very happy Birthday SRK," a beautiful message from SRK’s Brahmastra team.

Advertisement

Ayushmann Khurrana also joined the bandwagon and poured in birthday wishes for Shah Rukh. In case you missed it, check it out here.

Shah Rukh’s Kolkata Knight Riders team was not behind. “To the ruler of our hearts! Happy birthday, King!"- A beautiful message from the team.

Aditi Rao Hydari’s wish for the superstar was nothing less. “It’s world SRK day! To the one who makes me believe anything is possible, eternal love exists, and whatever happens, grace always sees you through stronger. Happy birthday Gentleman 10. Respect and love forever."

Govinda also sent “Janamdin ki shubhkamnayein!" to Shah Rukh Khan on his 57th birthday.

To mark SRK’s special day, Pathaan makers today released the teaser of his comeback film. And we must add, he is back with a bang. Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and many other stars reposted Pathaan’s teaser on their social media handles. Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on January 25, 2023.

Read all the Latest Movies News here