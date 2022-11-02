Shah Rukh Khan Turns 57: When SRK Was Told By Friends And Family That He Has Changed After Becoming A Star

Shah Rukh Khan is fondly called the last superhero of Bollywood. The Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge actor who has enjoyed over three decades in the industry and with some cult movies under his credit like Kal Ho Na Ho and Om Shanti Om, the fandom of Shah Rukh Khan has only grown across the world. While the fans adore him for his acting, Shah Rukh Khan was also a regular columnist for DNA where he would divulge about important aspects of him life from friends to family and everything in between.

In a column that was published in 2014, King Khan recalled that some of his most cherished friends and family members gave him a bout of insecurity because their demeanour changed towards him after he had attained stardom. He had written, “Friends and even family started to ignore me at get-togethers and some even gave me dirty looks. I was at loss at this sudden change. Sometimes my insecurity made me feel that perhaps they are unhappy with my choice of films or roles! Later, I got to know the reason. Their explanation was always the same. You have changed a lot. Of course, I had."

The Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna star had further shared that most people around him didn’t understand him. And the notion of getting busy with life was perceived as an unwelcome change in their perspective.

He penned, “From being a non-entity penniless, orphan I had become a household name. I had become rich and famous and above all extremely busy. I thought it should have made those who loved me proud, instead they were upset with me because they felt I had changed my ways with them. I was trying to harness the madness that had catapulted me into the stratosphere and make some meaning out of it. But most people didn’t understand that. Some thought I ‘ditched’ them and still believe so. As if I had calculated the entire episode and known all my life that I would become a big star and throw them by the way side."

However, Shah Rukh Khan was taught by his father to stand by those he cared for irrespective of everything else. He had said, “My father taught me to stand by the people I cared for, no matter what. Not because they were better than any others, but because I chose to care for them. In my heart this choice was like a life-long pact I made with myself. To stand for them meant to be true to the feeling in my heart. It required a certain tenacity of emotion."

King Khan turned 57 on Wednesday amid the excitement of frenzied fans over the teaser of his upcoming action thriller Pathaan. Helmed by Siddharth Anand and headlined by prominent faces like Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, Pathan would not only mark SRK’s comeback after a four-year long sabbatical but also an extension of YRF’s successful spy universe that already consists of films like Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai and Hrithik Roshan’s War.

