Shah Rukh Khan Turns Cheerleader for Wife Gauri Khan as She Teases Her New Design Show

Amongst many other things, Shah Rukh Khan is also known for being a loyal and supportive husband and leaves no chance to hype up his wife, Gauri Khan. Recently, the interior designer-producer shared the trailer of her upcoming design show and SRK was quick to turn cheerleader for his wife. Gauri will be hosting a reality show where she will give a makeover to homes and personal spaces of some noted Bollywood celebrities such as Katrina Kaif, Malaika Arora, Farah Khan and Manish Malhotra among others.

Gauri shared the trailer of the show on Wednesday and wrote, “A project close to my heart. Hours of designing and giving a dream makeover. It’s been quite a journey! Catch all the fun - #Kurlon Presents #DreamHomes… a first of a kind show on interiors. Coming soon only on @MirchiPlus App & Youtube Channel from 16th September 2022."

Sharing the post on his Twitter handle, SRK wrote, “.@gaurikhan looking forward to seeing you host #DreamHomesWithGauriKhan !"

Take a look at the post:

In the trailer, several celebrities can be seen coming up with their unique requests for Gauri. Farah says that if her house is a Bollywood film then the room designed by Gauri will be its item song. Malaika, on the other hand, gave the responsibility of making her son like the room to Gauri.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan has a number of interesting projects in his pipeline. He recently made a cameo in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. Apart from this, he is currently working on three big projects - Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki. In Pathaan, SRK will share the screen with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, in Jawan, he will be seen along with Nayanthara. In Dunki, we'll see Shah Rukh Khan coming together with Taapsee Pannu.

