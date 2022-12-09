Shah Rukh Khan Unveils Deepika Padukone's Hot Pic From Pathaan Song Besharam Rang; Check Here

Pathaan fans have been waiting with bated breaths to catch a glimpse of the party song Besharam Rang from Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer film. The wait is finally over as Shah Rukh Khan has unveiled sizzling pic of Deepika Padukone from Pathaan’s first party number. DP looks super hot in the picture that sees her donning a gold swimsuit, and her fans can’t stop gushing.

The picture sees Deepika Padukone posing at an exotic location. The actress looks pure gold in the snap as the actress is set to take everyone’s breath away with the party number. With her shiny tresses left open in the air, the actress does golden hoop earrings and subtle make up. The actress is seen flaunting her sexy curves in the hot pic as she posed for the lens. The picture is further piquing the curiosity of Deepika’s fans for the party number.

Shah Rukh unveiled the Om Shanti Om actress’ hot poster and wrote, “#BesharamRang ka waqt aa gaya hai… almost! Song out on 12th December!"

Take a look at the post here:

In November, the makers of Pathaan unveiled the film’s teaser, giving fans a glimpse of Shah Rukh Khan as a spy who has resurfaced three years after his last mission. Now, mid-day brings the first look of Deepika Padukone, who joins Khan in his comeback vehicle. Interestingly, the makers have decided to release the film’s songs before they unveil the trailer, thus piquing the audience’s curiosity around the espionage thriller. The first song, Besharam rang, has been shot in the picturesque beaches of Mallorca, and sees Padukone match steps with the leading man.

Director Siddharth Anand says, “Besharam rang will present two superstars of our generation, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, in their hottest avatar yet. This will be the party anthem of the season." Composed by Vishal-Shekhar, the number will drop online on December 12.

Apart from Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan, Pathaan also stars John Abraham in key roles. The film marks SRK’s comeback to the big screen after the 2018 movie Zero. The film will hit theatres in January next year.

Besides Pathaan, the actor has two other biggies in his pipeline - Jawan and Dunki. In Jawan, SRK will be seen sharing the screen with Nayanthara whereas the actor will be seen alongside Taapsee Pannu in Dunki. Recently, King Khan also shared that he is confident about the success of his three upcoming releases. He was at the 41st edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) 2022 when he shared that he is confident not out of arrogance but because of his ‘belief’.

On the other hand, apart from Pathaan, Deepika Padukone has Project K and Fighter in her pipeline.

