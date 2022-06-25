Shah Rukh Khan Unveils His 'Pathaan' Look on 30th Debut Anniversary and Fans Can't Keep Calm

Bollywood’s Badshaah or King Khan is celebrating his 30th year in the film industry and on this special occasion, he has a more special gift in store for his fans. Shah Rukh Khan, just now, dropped his look from his much-anticipated film Pathaan. The short teaser he shared on social media, shows him holding a gun and standing with his back to the camera. His face is partially visible and it is rugged and bloodied. The clip ends with his voice-over that says, “Jaldi milte hai, Pathaan se."

The film will release on January 25, 2023.

Sharing the teaser, SRK wrote, “30 yrs and not counting cos ur love & smiles have been infinite. Here’s to continuing with #Pathaan. Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu."

Needless to say, fans were more than excited as they were already expecting some announcement regarding his upcoming film- Pathaan, Dunki or Jawan. In Pathaan, the actor reunites with Deepika Padukone. The film also stars John Abraham. One fan wrote, “For so long you have been my strength. It sounds stupid perhaps but it is true. You have no idea… without you my life wouldn’t have be how it is now. Thank you SO SO MUCH for 30 years of love ❤️"

“We’re lucky to have you. We really are. Thank you for all the love, all the smiles, and for shaping up a part of what I am today. Thank you for being you. #30YearsofSRK" wrote another fan.

Apart from Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan will also be seen in Dunki. For this film, he collaborated with Rajkumar Hirani for the first time. Next, SRK will be seen in Atlee’s Jawan alongside Nayanthara.

