Shah Rukh Khan Visits Son Aryan in Jail; Ananya Panday Summoned by NCB

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan arrived at Arthur Road Jail to meet his son Aryan Khan on Thursday morning. Aryan has been lodged in jail since October 8 in connection with the drug bust case onboard a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan was photographed heading inside the jail to meet Aryan. This is the first time Shah Rukh was spotted since the time Aryan was arrested.

In a latest development in the drugs bust case, actress Ananya Pandey has been called in by the Narcotics Control Bureau for questioning today. The actress is one of the most popular young faces in Bollywood, having made her debut with a Karan Johar production in 2019. The 22-year-old, who was called in for questioning by the NCB at 2pm, is the daughter of Bhavana and Chunky Panday.

A Mumbai court on Thursday afternoon rejected Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut’s plea to transfer the defamation case filed by Javed Akhtar out of Andheri Court. According to Livelaw, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate ST Dande passed the order. The actress in her request said that she does not want Magistrate RR Khan, who has been hearing the veteran lyricist’s complaint to hear her case as she has no confidence in his court.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son Jehangir Ali Khan’s photos went viral on Thursday after he attended a birthday party with the actress. The paparazzi were seen chasing their car to get the perfect glimpse of Bebo’s youngest son. Now, her sister-in-law Saba Ali Khan has taken to social media to criticise this behaviour of the pap. She took to her Instagram Stories space to share a video where a photographer can be heard screaming at Jeh’s nanny for her attention. Calling out this behaviour, Saba wrote, “Is this what media want? To torture a child?! Chasing? Watch the video. Stop! He’s a baby."

Shah Rukh Khan is going through a tough phase with son Aryan Khan in jail. Several Bollywood actors and fans have come out in support of the actor and his son, who was on October 20 denied bail by a sessions court in a drugs-related case. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh’s co-star Kajol had to face the heat on social media as on the very same day she had dropped a post, celebrating 26 years of their movie Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

