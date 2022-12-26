Shah Rukh Khan Was 'Little Shy' Flaunting His Abs in Jhoome Jo Pathaan, Reveals Bosco Martis

After the sensual and breezy Besharam Rang, the makers of Pathaan dropped the second song from its album Jhoome Jo Pathaan recently and it has garnered more than 40 million views within three days of its release. The peppy dance number sees superstar Shah Rukh Khan and actor Deepika Padukone grooving to the foot-tapping music and what has also captured the attention of the fans is their sizzling chemistry. Shah Rukh’s signature pose with his arms stretched out and his washboard abs have also left many in awe.

The video has been choreographed by Bosco Martis. And he reveals that SRK was rather ‘shy’ about showing off his physique, for which he has undergone a massive transformation and rigorous training. “In one of the sequences, we wanted to celebrate Khan saab’s signature, iconic pose while flaunting his chiselled body. He was a little shy initially to show off his ripped physique. However, after seeing the final outcome and now the audience’s reaction to it, we are thrilled to have shot this sequence," elaborates the choreographer.

Sharing his excitement about collaborating with Shah Rukh and Deepika, Bosco says, “It was a dream to choreograph two of the biggest superstars of our country for Pathaan. Both Deepika and Khan saab are extremely dedicated individuals. They made sure they were thorough with the choreography before we started shooting. Despite a hectic schedule, both Deepika and Khan saab rehearsed for a couple of hours every day post pack-up."

Jhoome Jo Pathaan is a slick and grungy number and sees the lead actors at their fashionable best. Talking about the conversation that director Siddharth Anand had with him before shooting the number, Bosco remarks, “The brief Siddarth gave me was to make the song look cool and stylised with effortless Sufiana dance moves. We wanted the song to have a distinguished and a groovy hook-step."

Pathaan, Yash Raj Films’ action extravaganza, is part of producer Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe. It will see Shah Rukh as a gun-toting spy with a license to kill, with actor John Abraham playing the antagonist. The film will mark Khan’s return to the big screen after more than four years. The film is set to release on January 25, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.​

