Home » News » Movies » Shah Rukh Khan Waves At Fans Outside Mannat, Clicks a Selfie With Them On His 57th Birthday

Shah Rukh Khan Waves At Fans Outside Mannat, Clicks a Selfie With Them On His 57th Birthday

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's birthday is no less than a festival for his fans as they gather outside Mannat in large numbers each year.

Advertisement

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Chirag Sehgal

News18.com

Last Updated: November 02, 2022, 18:34 IST

Mumbai, India

Shah Rukh Khan takes a selfie with his fans who were gathered outside Mannat. (Photo: Twitter)
Shah Rukh Khan takes a selfie with his fans who were gathered outside Mannat. (Photo: Twitter)

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is celebrating his 57th birthday today i.e on Wednesday. On this special day, social media is flooded with fans, friends and industry colleagues sending love-filled wishes to the ‘King of Romance’. Hundreds of fans also gathered outside SRK’s Mannat to catch a glimpse of their favourite actor. Guess what? When it finally happened, SRK left everyone in complete awe with his heart-warming gestures.

On Wednesday evening, Shah Rukh Khan waved at his fans outside Mannat as he thanked them for their love and wishes. In the pictures that surfaced, SRK was also seen waving at his fans and bowing down with folded hands. In some of the pictures, the actor was also seen taking a selfie with a sea of well-wishers gathered outside his residence. For the special moment, SRK sported a simple white t-shirt and paired it with denim jeans. He also wore goggles and looked charming as always.

Sharing one of the selfies he clicked, SRK wrote, “It’s so lovely to live in front of the sea…..the sea of love that spreads all around me on my birthday….thank u. Grateful for making me feel so special….& happy."

Advertisement

RELATED NEWS

Shah Rukh Khan celebrates his 57th birthday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh Khan waves at fans gathered outside Mannat. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan gives a flying kiss to his fans on his 57th birthday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh Khan meets fans with folded hands. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh Khan sported a simple white t-shirt and blue jeans for the special moment. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh Khan takes a selfie with his fans outside Mannat. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh Khan poses with his fans as he clicks a selfie. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Meanwhile, several celebrities including Anushka Sharma, Ritesh Deshmukh, Karan Johar, Farah Khan, Kajol, Juhi Chawla, Dia Mirza, Ananya Panday, Shilpa Shetty, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif among others also sent wishes to SRK on his special day.

Earlier today, the teaser of SRK’s upcoming film Pathaan was released which also starred Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Besides Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan also has two other big movies in his pipeline - Jawan and Dunki. Atlee’s Jawan also stars Nayanthara and Vijay along with Shah Rukh Khan. It will hit theatres on June 2, 2023, in five Indian languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. On the other hand, in Dunki, we’ll see SRK coming together with Taapsee Pannu. SRK is also likely to feature in Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 for a never-seen-before action sequence. However, there is no official confirmation so far.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Entertainment BureauEntertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- b...Read More

first published: November 02, 2022, 18:00 IST
last updated: November 02, 2022, 18:34 IST

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Kiara Advani Looks Glamorous In Off-shoulder Black See-through Dress, Check Out The Diva's Sultry Pictures

+23PHOTOS

Huma Qureshi, Malaika Arora, Priyanka Chopra, Hrithik Roshan, Sara Ali Khan Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About