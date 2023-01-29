Home » News » Movies » Shah Rukh Khan Waves At Sea of Fans Outside Mannat As He Celebrates Pathaan Success; Pics

Shah Rukh Khan Waves At Sea of Fans Outside Mannat As He Celebrates Pathaan Success; Pics

Released on January 25, Pathaan marks Shah Rukh Khan's comeback to the big screen after four years.

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Chirag Sehgal

News18.com

Last Updated: January 29, 2023, 20:02 IST

Mumbai, India

SRK looks dapper as he makes special appearance for fans outisde Mannat. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback on the big screen was one of the most-awaited and it has surpassed all expectations. The film has been getting overwhelming reviews from all and is breaking all records at the box office. Amid all this, Shah Rukh Khan greeted a sea of fans on Sunday who gathered outside his residence Mannat.

In the pictures that surfaced online, King Khan was seen waving at fans with a broad smile on his face. He sported a black tee and paired it with jeans of the same colour. The actor also added a band on his forehead and looked dapper as always. He also treated fans with his iconic SRK pose. Check out the pictures here:

Released on January 25, Pathaan marks SRK’s comeback to the big screen after four years. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead. Pathaan has already crossed Rs 300 crore mark at the global box office in just three days. Earlier today, trade analyst Taran Adarsh reported that Pathaan has overtaken SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2 and Yash starrer KGF 2 to become the fastest film to enter Rs 200 crore club.

Meanwhile, team Pathaan is now all set to hold the first-ever media event. “It is said that the event is expected to take place on Monday, January 30, in Mumbai. Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham and Siddharth Anand will also make their presence felt. It’ll be one of the biggest events of the year. The media has been waiting to see Shah Rukh and to interact with him," a source cited by Bollywood Hungama reported.

first published: January 29, 2023, 19:45 IST
last updated: January 29, 2023, 20:02 IST
