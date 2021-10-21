Shah Rukh Khan Wins Over the Internet As He Greets Crowd With Folded Hands Outside Arthur Road Jail; Fans Say 'Stay Strong King'

Shah Rukh Khan, who met his son Aryan Khan in Arthur Road jail on Thursday morning, has been winning over the Internet for showing love and respect to people even in the face of adversity. The actor visited Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail to meet with Aryan, who was denied bail on Wednesday and has been in jail since October 8 in the drugs-on-cruise case. This was the first meeting between the superstar and his 23-year-old son, who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 2.

Twitter couldn’t help but notice Shah Rukh’s heartfelt gesture when he was leaving the jail after meeting his son. Shah Rukh, who had been away from the media glare since his son’s arrest, greeted the crowd sitting outside the jail with folded hands, not once but twice. He, however, didn’t address the media reporters stationed outside the jail.

Advertisement

Aryan Khan Bail Hearing LIVE Updates: Shah Rukh Khan Meets Son in Arthur Road Jail; Fans Say ‘Stay Strong King’

One user wrote, “In such hard times when people choose to ignore everyone, @iamsrk is being gentle and greeting people. That’s his standard and humility. #Aryankhan." Another said, “Shah Rukh Khan chooses to be gentle and greet people in such a bad time. This is SRK!!!" Some fans also showed solidarity with the superstar by tweeting, “Stay strong, King."

Meanwhile, Bombay high court will hear Aryan Khan‘s bail plea on October 26, his lawyers were quoted as saying by ANI. Earlier, it was said that his case would likely to be mentioned before Justice NW Sambre today, seeking an urgent hearing. The move came after a Mumbai special court denied Shah Rukh Khan‘s son bail in the drugs case filed by the Narcotics Control Bureau.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.