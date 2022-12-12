Shah Rukh Khan Wishes Rajinikanth on His Birthday, Calls Him 'Humblest Star of Stars Forever'

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter and wished Thalaivaa Rajinikanth on his 70th birthday. The Pathaan actor shared a picture from Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s wedding in which he was seen holding Rajinikanth’s hand while posing for the picture. Sharing the never-before-seen picture, Shah Rukh called the Thalaivaa ‘humblest star of stars forever.’

“To the coolest., swaggiest, humblest star of stars forever and ever….love you @rajinikanth sir. Wishing you the healthiest & happiest Birthday," he tweeted.

Rajinikanth and Shah Rukh Khan reportedly met earlier this year when Shah Rukh was shooting in Chennai. While Rajinikanth was filming his highly anticipated film Jailer, SRK was busy with the shoot of Atlee’s Jawan. Although two different movies, it was revealed that both films are being shot at Chennai’s Adityaram Studio. Given the similar venues, Rajinikanth and Shah Rukh reportedly got a chance to meet.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala took to Twitter and revealed that the actors met on the sets recently. “#Jailer and #Jawaan shoot happening in Chennai‘s Adityaram studio.. #Superstar @rajinikanth and @iamsrk met and spoke for sometime," he revealed. It is also being reported that the two actors spoke about their respective movies in the brief meet.

Meanwhile, several stars including Dhanush, Dulquer Salmaan, and Kamal Haasan wished the superstar. “Happy birthday THALAIVA ," Dhanush tweeted. Kamal Haasan also reached out to Rajinikanth, wishing him on his birthday. “Happy birthday to my dear friend Superstar @rajinikanth. Wish you on this auspicious day to continue your journey of success," he wrote in Tamil. “Happy Birthday Superstar #Rajinikanth Sir ! You are the best & keep inspiring us forever," Dulquer tweeted.

