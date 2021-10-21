Shah Rukh Khan Won't Celebrate Birthday and Diwali This Year With Son Aryan in Jail: Report

Shah Rukh Khan and his family are reportedly planning to forgo his birthday and Diwali celebrations this year as they feel Aryan Khan may not be granted bail for some time now. Shah Rukh, who had been keeping away from the media glare since earlier this month when Aryan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau for his alleged connection to a drugs case, visited his son at Arthur Road jail on Thursday morning.

Shah Rukh’s birthday is coming up on November 2 and sources close to the actor told Bollywood Hungama that he will request his fans not to gather at his home this time as they do every year. “Not just Shah Rukh’s birthday, Aryan’s birthday is also coming up (on November 13). The thought of Aryan spending his birthday in jail is giving all of us panic attacks," says the family friend of the Khans.

Earlier, Aryan spent his mom Gauri’s birthday in jail. Gauri’s friends were hopeful that Aryan would get bail on October 12 but the court rejected the 23-year-old star kid’s plea citing the application was “non-maintainable".

On Wednesday, a special court in Mumbai once again refused to grant bail to Aryan and two others in connection with the seizure of banned drugs. Many members of the film fraternity took to social media to express their anguish after Aryan’s bail was rejected on Wednesday. Filmmaker Rahul Dholakia termed the decision as “outrageous" and demanded that Aryan must be released soon.

Prior to the verdict, filmmaker Reema Kagti, while commenting on a post about the bail hearing case of Aryan, said she hoped he would be given bail.

“I hope Aryan gets bail today. He shouldn’t have been arrested in the first place; no possession, no consumption and the NCB’s argument that he is part of some international drug peddling ring is just a ridiculous lie to harass him and his family," she wrote.

