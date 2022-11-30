Shah Rukh Khan Wraps Up Dunki Shooting Schedule In Saudi Arabia, Says It Was 'Lovely'

Shah Rukh Khan has wrapped up the Saudi Arabia shooting schedule of his upcoming movie, Dunki. On Wednesday, the superstar took to Twitter and dropped a video in which he announced the same. He also thanked the entire cast and crew of the film and shared that it was ‘lovely’ shooting in the country. SRK further thanked Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Culture and Films for letting them shoot at ‘spectacular locations’. Check out Shah Rukh Khan’s video here:

Soon after the video was shared, fans reacted to it and expressed excitement for the film. “Waiting eagerly," one of the fans wrote. Another fan shared, “Shah ❤️ Can’t express the happiness of seeing you happy and having you tweet this way ❤️" “Yhi look permanent rkh lo khan sahab MashAllah se bohat handsome lag rhe hi," a third Twitter read.

Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, Dunki also stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead. The film was announced in April this year and marks first collaboration between Hirani and SRK. Back then, Hirani talked about working with SRK and said, “Through the course of my career Shah Rukh Khan has always been on my wish list and after trying to collaborate several times in the past, we were finally destined to have ‘Dunki’ mark our partnership. The energy, charisma, humour and charm that he brings to a film is unparalleled and I look forward to bringing that magic to the big screen."

Besides Dunki, Shah Rukh Khan has two other films in his pipeline - Jawan and Pathaan. While SRK will be seen alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in Pathaan, he will also be sharing the screen with Nayanthara in Jawan. In a recent interview, King Khan also shared that he is confident about the success of his three upcoming releases - Jawan, Pathaan and Dunki. The actor was at the 41st edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) 2022 when he shared that he is confident not out of arrogance but because of his ‘belief’.

