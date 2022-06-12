Shah Rukh Khan Wraps Up Rajkumar Hirani Helmed Dunki’s 1st Schedule, To Fly to Budapest in July?

Shah Rukh Khan has gotten fans excited with almost back-to-back announcements of his upcoming film post a hiatus. The actor had not been on the big screen post Aanand L. Rai’s Zero, and the audience is waiting to see him again in theatres. The actor is currently juggling the shoot of Atlee helmed Jawan, and Rajkumar Hirani’s immigration drama Dunki. Now, reports are doing the rounds that the actor has already wrapped up the first schedule of Dunki and is gearing up for the international schedule.

If a report in Pinkvilla is to be believed, then SRK wrapped up the first schedule of Dunki in Mumbai last week. He will be commencing the international schedule in July. A source was quoted saying, “Shah Rukh and Hirani completed the Mumbai schedule last week, and will leave for the international schedule in July. They will be filming in Budapest and London for around a month, and will finalise the schedule dates soon. Meanwhile, SRK will start shooting for Atlee’s film Jawan by mid-June, and will also complete his portion for Tiger 3 before he leaves for Dunki’s international schedule."

Well, needless to say, fans can’t hold their excitement for the film, which will have Taapsee Pannu paired opposite the superstar. The audience is waiting to see what magic Hirani and SRK will unfold on the screens. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on 22nd December 2023.

It was on June 3 that Shah Rukh Khan announced Atlee’s Jawan. The film will mark the Bollywood debut of Nayanthara, and also reportedly stars Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra and Suniel Grover. The film will release on 2nd June 2023. SRK also has YRF’s Pathaan in his lineup. The Siddharth Anand helmed film will have Deepika Padukone as the leading lady, and John Abraham as the antagonist.

