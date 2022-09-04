Shah Rukh Khan's CA Once Asked Him to Learn Making Money From Gauri Khan, Reveals Karan Johar

The second season of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives is back and this time we were introduced to more drama and secrets. Revolving around Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, Seema Sajdeh and Bhavana Pandey and gives a glimpse of their stellar lives. Their friends Karan Johar and Gauri Khan, too, featured in the show like last the first season.

During one of the episodes, Karan and Gauri were having a conversation with Maheep where the former revealed that the latter was the only earning member in the Khan household during the pandemic. Recalling a conversation with SRK, KJo said, “The other day Shah Rukh had made me laugh so much. He said, ‘Since we have gone into this pandemic, the only family member who is making money in this house is Gauri.’ His chartered accountant had called and said, ‘Why don’t you learn something from your wife? She is the only profitable member in the house.’"

This had Gauri all smiles who added that Shah Rukh loves to say all these things and likes to hype her a bit. For the uninitiated, Gauri Khan is an interior designer and also a producer.

Talking of Shah Rukh Khan, the actor went on a hiatus after his 2018 film Zero. He will be making his comeback on the big screen with Pathaan which will release in January 2023. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Next, he will be seen in the film Jawan which marks his first collaboration with filmmaker Atlee. He will also be paired opposite Nayanthara for the first time in this film. Following Pathan and Jawan, SRK will have another release in 2023 titled Dunki. The immigration drama will be his first project with Rajkumar Hirani and Taapsee Pannu.

Besides these, King Khan will also be seen in a cameo role in Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra.

