Chitranshi Rawat made her acting debut with Shah Rukh Khan starrer blockbuster Chak De India. The model-turned-actress then went on to feature in films like Fashion, Luck, Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya. Her most recent project was the comedy film Urf Ghanta. Now Chitranshi is all set to marry her long-term beau Dhruvaditya Bhagwanani who she met on the sets of Premmayee. The couple will tie the knot on February 4 in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh.

Chitranshi spilled her wedding plans with Times Of India in an interview. She told the publication, “Dhruv is from Raipur (Chhattisgarh) and we are getting married in Bilaspur. It will be an afternoon wedding. There will be a haldi, mehndi and cocktail ceremony a day prior when we will also exchange rings. We had originally wanted to do a court marriage in Dehradun. We had thought ki simple shaadi karenge, paise bachaayenge aur travel karenge. However, our families got involved, and it was all about yeh sab ek hi baar hoti hai. So, here we are now! Dhruv and I are not looking at it as a wedding affair, but a celebration of our relationship with our families and closest friends."

As for their honeymoon, the adorable couple hasn’t yet got the chance to mull over any possible destination. She shared, “We fixed the date around mid-December. Toh hum pehle shaadi kar le wohi bahut badi baat hai. We haven’t got time to think about the honeymoon. We will go with the flow."

Talking about the reason behind keeping her relationship under the wraps for so long, Chitranshi explained, “We wanted to keep our relationship private. He is also an actor. It’s a loving and chilled-out relationship and I feel that is possible only when it’s private. We met on a movie set and connected instantly. We didn’t even realise when we fell in love… it was quite organic."

In her own words, Chitranshi and Dhurvaditya are poles apart from each other, “I am spontaneous, and he is logical. It works well for us. Having said that, we share a common interest in history, art, music, movies and travelling. We are always in sync," she concluded.

