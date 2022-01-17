Shah Rukh Khan's Daughter Suhana Khan's Most Glamorous Pics With Cousin Alia Chhibba Go Viral

Suhana Khan, daughter of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan and interior designer Gauri Khan, may not have yet made her debut in Bollywood, but the star kid enjoys a massive fan following on social media. She often shares her stunning clicks on Instagram. Most recently, Suhana shared glamorous pics from her cousin Alia Chhiba’s birthday party.

In the photos, both the girls look glam and are dressed up. Suhana looks stunning in black bodycon attire, while Alia is dressed in a maroon ensemble. Suhana captioned her photos, “I love you forever and ever" and “With birthday girl, Alia Chhibba"

Suhana Khan was recently spotted in Mumbai for the first time since her brother Aryan Khan was released on bail. The 21-year-old, who had been in the US pursuing her higher studies, was spotted by a crowd in the city on Friday evening.

In a video shared on Instagram, Suhana was seen seated in a car and wading through traffic. However, as soon as she spotted cameras filming her, a startled Suhana immediately tried to hide her face. Eventually, she reached out for her black mask and covered her face. However, she couldn’t leave the spot immediately due to the traffic.

This is the first time that Suhana was spotted since her brother, Aryan Khan was arrested and released on bail in a drug-related case. In October, Aryan was arrested after an alleged raid on a cruise bound to Goa. He was in judicial custody for almost a month.

It is unclear when Suhana returned from the US. However, in November, she had hinted at leaving New York in a post on Instagram. She shared a picture of a billboard pinned to a truck that read, “Don’t worry. Even if you leave New York, you will always be a New Yorker." She shared the post with a heartbroken emoji.

