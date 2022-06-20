Shah Rukh Khan's Don 3 Update: Farhan Akhtar To Narrate Script To SRK Once...

Even though there is no official announcement so far, Shah Rukh Khan’s Don 3 has been making headlines for a long time now. If recent reports are to be believed, Farhan Akhtar has already started working on the script of Don 3. As reported by Punkvilla, the filmmaker is writing the script currently and will narrate the same to Shah Rukh Khan once the screenplay is done.

“Don is a subject close to everyone at Excel. The team has been trying to crack and develop an idea for Don 3 for a while now, but the same has been put on the back burner time and again due to lack of novelty factor. But the team has finally scummed upon an idea that’s exciting and will take the franchise to the next level. Farhan has started writing the script and will give narration to his Don aka. SRK, once the screenplay is locked," the source cited by the entertainment portal claimed.

Reportedly, Farhan also discussed Don 3 with his father, Javed Akhtar who had originally written Amitabh Bachchan’s Don. “Like always, Don 3 is still in the early stages and the future of the project will definitely depend on what shape the screenplay finally takes, but yes, it’s confirmed that Farhan has started work on Don 3 script. Unlike the last few attempts to make a part 3, the idea this time around is too exciting to let go off, and everyone around is giving more than 100 percent to this project," the source added.

The reports of Don 3 first made headlines earlier this month when filmmaker Ritesh Sidhwani dropped a picture from Farhan’s study room where the actor was seen in his writer mode. “100% focus even when he’s putting pen to paper (err.. fingers to keyboard) @faroutakhtar is back in writer mode after a long hiatus. Guess what he’s working on…" the caption read. This had left netizens speculating if Farhan is already working on Don 3.

For the unversed, the first part of Don starred Amitabh Bachchan and was released in 1978. It was written by Farhan’s father Javed Akhtar. However, the sequel of the film which starred Shah Rukh Khan was released in December 2011. It was written by Farhan himself and was produced by Ritesh Sidhwani.

