Shah Rukh Khan's Epic Response to Fan Claiming His Team is Replying During Ask SRK, 'Sharma Ji...'

The social media craze of ‘Ask SRK’ that began on Monday has continued even today after the Pathaan superstar is being consistent in replying to his fans’ questions on Twitter. Amidst this, one of his followers, who couldn’t believe that the Bollywood actor is actually taking out time to interact with them on a personal level, claimed that it must be his team responding to the fans’ questions. In a now-deleted tweet, the user asked Shah Rukh Khan to inform his team to reply in an appropriate manner.

As soon as the request caught the attention of the Pathaan star, he had just the right response for the user. “Sharma ji, har cheez mein jhoot kyon dhoondhte ho…kaha na positive raho, zinda raho (Sharma ji, why do you keep looking for lies in everything? Stay positive and stay alive)!” SRK tweeted back.

Shah Rukh Khan chiseled abs and sculpted built-up in Pathaan created a humungous buzz on social media after a shirtless poster of the actor began doing the rounds. Referring to the same, one user asked SRK to keep uploading his gym photos to provide workout motivation to everyone. In his cheeky reply, the Pathaan actor said, “I get so tired after working out that the last thing on my mind is taking a picture! Vanity doesn’t have any muscle strength left!!”

Just hours ago, King Khan also praised his Bollywood contemporary Ajay Devgn when a Twitterati highlighted the latter’s proud response upon learning Pathaan’s advanced booking. Khan revealed that Devgn has been his pillar of support for years. He wrote, “Ajay has been a pillar of support and love to me and my family for years. He is a wonderful actor and a beautiful human being. Strong and silent.”

The ‘Ask SRK’ online session comes at a time when the release of his upcoming action is just a day away. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the movie also features Deepika Padukone as SRK’s love interest and agent buddy, meanwhile John Abraham plays the main antagonist, who is the leader of a terrorist organization. After Pathaan, SRK has Jawan and Dunki in the pipeline.

