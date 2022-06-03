Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Teaser Leaves Salman Khan Excited; Here's How

It is a big day for all Shah Rukh Khan fans. Why? Because earlier today, the superstar dropped the teaser of his upcoming movie Jawan. The teaser has left fans super excited for the movie. However, among others, Salman Khan too is eagerly waiting for ‘Bhai’ Shah Rukh Khan’s film.

Soon after the Jawan teaser was released, Salman Khan shared it on his official social media handles as well. Expressing excitement for the movie, the Tiger 3 actor wrote, “Mere jawaan bhai ready hai @iamsrk".

Check Out Salman Khan’s Post Here:

Needless to say, it was heartening to see this camaraderie between two of the biggest superstars in the country. The comment section of Salman Khan’s post is flooded with red heart emojis. “Bollywood ki do shaan ek Salman Khan dusra Shah Rukh Khan," one of the fans wrote.

Talking about the Jawan teaser, it features Shah Rukh Khan amidst a rugged backdrop, wounded and wrapped in bandages. The first look of the film sets the tone for what’s to come, a larger-than-life action entertainer. “Jawan is a universal story that goes beyond languages, geographies and is for all to enjoy. Credit goes to Atlee for creating this unique film, which has also been a fantastic experience for me as I love action films! The teaser is the just tip of the iceberg and gives a glimpse into what’s to come," Shah Rukh Khan said.

Jawan is produced by Gauri Khan and is directed by Atlee. It will hit theatres on June 2, 2023, in five Indian languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Apart from Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan will also be seen in Pathaan and Dunki. On the other hand, Salman will be next seen in Tiger 3. It is also being reported that Salman Khan and Shah Rukh will feature together in Tiger 3 for a special action sequence. Several reports further claimed that the same action scene will be used in SRK’s Pathaan too.

