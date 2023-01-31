Filmmaker Atlee, who is currently directing Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming movie Jawan, has been blessed with a baby boy. On Tuesday evening, Atlee and his wife Krishna Priya took to social media and issued a joint statement announcing that they have attained parenthood. The couple shared the happy news with a picture in which they were seen holding a pair of newborn’s pair of shoes. The picture also had ‘it is a boy’ written on it.

In the caption of the picture, the couple wrote, “They were right There’s no feeling in the world like this ♥️ And just like that our baby boy is here! A new exciting adventure of parenthood starts today! Grateful. Happy. Blessed."

Soon after the news was shared, fans and friends took to the comment section to congratulate new parents. While Samantha Ruth Prabhu wrote, “Congratulations my loves", Kalyani Priyadarshan also commented, “HE IS GOING TO HAVE SO MUCH LOVE SURROUNDING HIM . Congratulations". Keerthy Suresh also sent love to the couple and wrote, “Big congrats to the new Mum and Dad in town! God bless the little one can’t wait to meet you all together. Lots of love."

Atlee and Krishna Priya tied the knot in 2014 and announced that they were expecting their first child together in December last year. Back then, the couple issued a statement that read, “We are grateful for all the love and support you have showered upon us over the years, we would like you to continue showing your love to our little one as well. Eagerly waiting to embark on this exciting adventure of bringing our little bundle of happiness into this world with all your blessings."

Atlee is currently working on Jawan which stars Shah Rukh Khan in the lead. The film will also feature Nayanthara in a key role.

