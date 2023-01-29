Home » News » Movies » Shah Rukh Khan's Kids Suhana Khan, AbRam Twin in Black As They Step Out For Dinner

Shah Rukh Khan's Kids Suhana Khan, AbRam Twin in Black As They Step Out For Dinner

Suhana Khan smiled at the cameras before entering her car. AbRam, on the other hand, held his nanny's hand as he made his way out of the cafe.

January 29, 2023

Sibling duo Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan clicked at a dinner outing
Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan were clicked at a dinner outing recently and the Khan siblings looked adorable as they twinned in black. Suhana, who is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, looked gorgeous in a black body con suit. The young actress tied her hair in a sleek bun and completed her look with minimal makeup. AbRam, on the other hand, looked cute in a black t-shirt which he paired with blue shorts.

Watch the video here:

Suhana Khan recently reacted to the box office success of her father Shah Rukh Khan’s latest film Pathaan. The Siddharth Anand directorial was released on January 25 and collected a whopping Rs Rs 57 crore nett (Hindi: Rs 55 crore and dubbed versions Rs 2 crore) on Day 1. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Suhana shared a post about the box office collection of Pathaan and used an emoji showing a face holding back happy tears. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in important roles.

Suhana will soon be making her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s Netflix original The Archies. Apart from Suhana, the film will also mark Boney Kapoor’s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor’s debut as well as Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda’s debut. Apart from them, the show also stars Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda and Vedang Raina.

first published: January 29, 2023, 14:05 IST
last updated: January 29, 2023, 14:05 IST
