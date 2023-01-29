Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan were clicked at a dinner outing recently and the Khan siblings looked adorable as they twinned in black. Suhana, who is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, looked gorgeous in a black body con suit. The young actress tied her hair in a sleek bun and completed her look with minimal makeup. AbRam, on the other hand, looked cute in a black t-shirt which he paired with blue shorts.

Suhana smiled at the cameras before entering her car. AbRam, on the other hand, held his nanny’s hand as he made his way out of the cafe.

Watch the video here:

Suhana Khan recently reacted to the box office success of her father Shah Rukh Khan’s latest film Pathaan. The Siddharth Anand directorial was released on January 25 and collected a whopping Rs Rs 57 crore nett (Hindi: Rs 55 crore and dubbed versions Rs 2 crore) on Day 1. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Suhana shared a post about the box office collection of Pathaan and used an emoji showing a face holding back happy tears. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in important roles.

Suhana will soon be making her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s Netflix original The Archies. Apart from Suhana, the film will also mark Boney Kapoor’s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor’s debut as well as Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda’s debut. Apart from them, the show also stars Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda and Vedang Raina.

