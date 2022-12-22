Shah Rukh Khan's Killer Abs in BTS Pic From New Pathaan Song Sends Netizens Into Frenzy

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone once again broke the internet by releasing the second song from their upcoming film Pathaan. The song titled Jhoome Jo Pathaan shows the two actors flaunting their best dance moves, their killer bodies and jaw-dropping chemistry. Now, a photo from the shooting of the film has gone viral on social media which sees Shah Rukh Khan displaying his ribbed abs and it has sent netizens into a frenzy.

Choreographer Bosco Martis took to Instagram to share a couple of photos with SRK from the sets of the song and called it one of the best pictures he has on his Instagram. He wrote, “This is undoubtedly one of the best pictures I have on my Insta page . Been so lucky to get this picture I know you were very shy to click this one . And you were also so shy to show your Abs Sir ❤️.. It’s a treasured moment for me for a life time . Thank so much @iamsrk for nailing our moves and posing for this picture . All this and picture credit goes to @poojadadlani02 I really sneaked this one . Hope we all enjoy our glorious #pathaan . @deepikapadukone you are the epitome of glamour ❤️❤️❤️shining and looking super hot . My best wishes to my team" and tagged his entire team.

Take a look:

Netizens went gaga over the photo and took to the comment section to express their views. One user wrote, “👑 Hot & Sexy King 🖤" while another user wrote, “Omg please send him my love ❤️" “Your choreography was just killer, and offcourse Deepika srk has nailed that. Can’t wait to watch it on big screen. 🔥" wrote another user.

The song, Jhoome Jo Pathaan, has been composed by the musical duo Vishal-Shekhar and sung by Sukriti and Arijit Singh. The lyrics have been penned by Kumaar. Jhoome Jo Pathaan was shot in several European locations and it features Shah Rukh Khan dancing on screen for the first time in four years. The music video has garnered over 2 million views since its release.

Also starring John Abraham besides Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, Pathaan will release on 25th January.

