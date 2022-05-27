Home » News » Movies » Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat Nameplate Taken Down, Akshay Kumar Starrer Prithviraj Is Now Samrat Prithviraj

Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat Nameplate Taken Down, Akshay Kumar Starrer Prithviraj Is Now Samrat Prithviraj

From Akshay Kumar's film Prithiviraj's tile change to Samrat Prithviraj, to Shah Rukh Khan taking down the new Mannat nameplate, check out the biggest news of the day

News18.com
May 27, 2022

Shah Rukh Khan had recently changed the nameplate of his residence, Mannat, and now it has been taken down. The approx. 25 lakh nameplate was taken down reportedly for repair after one diamond fell off.

Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chillar’s next, which was titled Prithviraj undergoes a name change a week before release after controversy erupted because of it. The film is now titled Samrat Prithviraj.

Varun Dhawan, at an event in New Delhi, dropped a major hint about his OTT debut. His hints point to the fact that he might indeed make his debut with Citadel.

Kareena Kapoor Khan today retorted back to trolls who commented on her picture ‘buddhi’. Not just that, Amrita Arora also responded to trolls who have been targeting her for gaining weight and both Kareena Kapoor and Malaika Arora took her side.

In an interview, producers Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani have confirmed that the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will also have a sequel. They also said that Shahid Kapoor’s 2019 film, Kabir Singh, is also likely to turn into a franchise.

