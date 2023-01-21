Shah Rukh Khan’s Niece Alia Chhiba Is A Fashionista; Know More About Her

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is yet to make her debut in the film industry. That does not stop the star kid from grabbing the spotlight. Suhana, who enjoys a massive fanbase of 3.1 million followers on Instagram, mesmerises fans with her jaw-dropping pictures and lavish outings with friends. Among her close ones, Alia Chhiba has caught the attention of Suhana’s agle-eyed fans. Suhana and Alia seem to share a good bonding with each other. The beautiful ladies are often captured together, spending time with one another and attending parties. So, who is Alia Chibba? Let’s find out.

The 20-year-old diva, Alia Chhiba is Gauri Khan’s brother, Vikrant Chhiba’s daughter. She is the niece of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri. According to reports, Alia is a fashion designer by profession. The stunning diva recently launched two of her own fashion brands. During Covid-19 pandemic she launched trendy masks, which became quite popular.

Alia is also among the only 6 people whom Shah Rukh Khan follows on Instagram. She can be seen attending various functions, events and wedding ceremonies with her extended family. The fashion designer can be hailed as the next style chameleon, for her quintessential choice of outfits. From uber-chic western wear to pretty dresses, and dazzling gowns, her wardrobe collections have it all.

For instance, take a look at this exquisite mauve-coloured, multi-glitch, metallic ruffle dress that Alia aced with grace. Exhibiting bling girl vibes, the fashion influencer, sported a top-tied ponytail that she teamed up with a pair of transparent stilettos and dewy makeup.

Speaking of Suhana, she is ready to make her film debut with director Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. The film is an adaptation of the popular children’s comics of the same name. Besides Suhana, the film also stars debutants Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Yuvraj Menda, Vedang Raina, and Mihir Ahuja. The Archies is touted to premiere on OTT giant Netflix this year.

