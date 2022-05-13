Shah Rukh Khan’s Old Video On Why He Wouldn’t Join Hollywood Goes Viral Amidst Mahesh Babu’s Remark On Bollywood

It was a few days back, while promoting his upcoming film Sarkaru Vaari Paata that Mahesh Babu made a comment that soon grabbed headlines. The Telugu superstar was asked whether he has any plans to work in Hindi films. The actor said that the Hindi film industry would not be able to afford him. Now, amidst this comment is gaining more attention, an old video of Shah Rukh Khan explaining why he would not be working in Hollywood is going viral.

The video doing the rounds is from Berlinale 2008 press conference. During the interaction, Shah Rukh Khan is asked about his plans of being a part of a film from the West. To this, the star replied, “My English is not good. Maybe if I will the role of a mute person, I can do it (laughs). I am not showing modesty here but I think I have turned 42, my complexion is a bit brownish. As an actor, I don’t not have any USP, I do not have any speciality. Like I don’t know Kung Fu, I can’t dance the Latin salsa and I’m not too tall. What you call the ‘dream factory’, I feel like there is no space for me there. I feel I am not that talented. I’d like to continue working in Indian films and take Indian cinema to the world. That is the ambition that I have." See the video here:

Many have been asking Mahesh Babu to ‘learn’ from SRK. One person commented, “This the difference between local babu n king (sic)." Another wrote, “This is how Srk explains… Not like @urstrulyMahesh (sic)." Anotyher comment read, “That’s why he is called King Khan."

When Mahesh Babu was asked about ever stepping into the film industry, he had said, “I may sound arrogant, I did get a lot of offers in Hindi. But I think they can’t afford me. I don’t want to waste my time. The stardom and love I have here in Telugu cinema, I never thought of going to another industry."

Later, he clarified, “I have always wanted to do Telugu films. And I have always wished for Telugu movies to do well across the country. I strongly feel, why should we go to another industry by leaving ours behind? I am very happy that our films are reaching there (in North India). Our movies are doing well at the Pan India level and my dream is coming true. I don’t need to do Hindi films. I can just do a Telugu film and it’ll get seen all over the world – that’s what’s happening right now. You’d want to be in a position to do (only) a Telugu film."

