Shah Rukh Khan's Old Video Talking About Acting Journal for Suhana Khan Goes Viral

Apart from conquering the big screen with his acting skills, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is known as a family man. He is a doting dad to his three children- Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, and AbRam. The internet is often in awe of his actions for his children. This time, an old video of SRK talking about an acting journal he curated for his daughter Suhana has surfaced online.

This comes days after Suhana shared a sneak peek of Shah Rukh Khan’s journal on social media. In the post, Suhana Khan claimed that the journal served as her motivation. She captioned it ‘Tuesday motivation’. SRK fondly replied to it, “Everything I don’t know about acting, I have put it there for you to learn and teach me back, little one." Days later, netizens got hold of an old video where the superstar spoke about this same journal on a show.

It was on The Anupam Kher Show that the superstar talked about this journal for the first time. He said that this was exclusively for his daughter, Suhana. He expressed his wish to see his daughter become a good actor. He further said that he pens down whatever comes to his mind about his acting career.

In the video, he can be heard saying, “I am writing my personal experiences in short 3-4 lines. I feel like writing it for her because I need to tell someone how I act. When I try to talk about it to my co-stars, they avoid that (conversation). So I want my daughter to read that book and learn from it."

Suhana Khan is all set to make her Bollywood debut in the upcoming movie The Archies, directed by Zoya Akhtar. Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda will also be seen sharing the screen space with Suhana Khan in The Archies. Shah Rukh Khan, on the other hand, will be seen in Pathaan alongside Deepika Padukone.

