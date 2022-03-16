Home » News » Movies » Shah Rukh Khan's OTT Venture 'SRK Plus' Not an App or a Web Series But Just a Commercial?

Shah Rukh Khan announced his OTT venture on March 15.
Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap tweeted that he would be collaborating with Shah Rukh Khan in his new digital venture.

Entertainment Bureau| News18.com
Updated: March 16, 2022, 07:39 IST

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Tuesday teased his new OTT venture, leading to congratulatory messages from friends and collaborators from Bollywood. Shah Rukh took to Twitter and shared an announcement poster, which read “SRK+, coming soon". Following this announcement, Salman Khan congratulated Shah Rukh for his “new OTT app". Shah Rukh and his production banner Red Chillies Entertainment, however, are yet to confirm if SRK+ is indeed his new OTT app.

The 56-year-old actor, who has been away from the big screen since his last release Zero in 2018, captioned the post “Kuch kuch hone wala hai, OTT ki duniya mein (Something is going to happen in the world of OTT)".

However, a report in ETimes suggests that the poster is simply a lead to an upcoming ad for Disney+ Hotstar. Shah Rukh has been shooting a lot of ads for this platform and this is one more.

A source says, “One wonders how and why there was so much of guesswork being done regarding Shah Rukh’s poster. A right official announcement may soon be in the offing."

Meanwhile, Salman shared Shah Rukh’s tweet and wrote, “Aaj ki party teri taraf se @iamsrk. Congrats on your new OTT app, SRK+." Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap tweeted that he was collaborating with the superstar on the new OTT app. “Dream come true! Collaborating with @iamsrk on his new OTT app, SRK+," Kashyap wrote captioning the actor’s announcement.

Shah Rukh’s frequent collaborator and friend Karan Johar also congratulated him on the new app. “Biggest news of the year! @iamsrk, this is going to change the face of OTT. Super excited!!!" Shah Rukh had ventured into the digital streaming space as a producer with Bard of Blood and Betaal, both series streaming on Netflix.

Shah Rukh will next be seen in Pathaan, which is set to release on January 25, 2023. The spy actioner has been backed by Yash Raj Films and directed by Siddharth Anand.

