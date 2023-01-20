Home » News » Movies » Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan Already Mints Rs 10 Crs In Just 36 Hours? Here's What We Know

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan Already Mints Rs 10 Crs In Just 36 Hours? Here's What We Know

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan has reportedly collected Rs 10 crores gross via advance bookings. Pathaan releases on Jan. 25.

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: January 20, 2023, 19:55 IST

Mumbai, India

Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan trailer.
Pathaan has already collected Rs 10 crores from advance bookings if a report has to be believed. The Shah Rukh Khan film is among the most anticipated films of the year. Fans of the superstar are even more excited for the film marks SRK’s comeback on the big screen after four years. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

The YRF film opened advance bookings on Wednesday night in selected theatres before they opened advance bookings on Friday. While official numbers are yet to come in, a Bollywood Hungama report has claimed that Pathaan has already sold over 3,00,000 tickets in India, amounting to Rs. 10 crores gross. The advance bookings are reportedly better than blockbusters KGF 2, Bahubali 2, Sultan, and War.

If the film performs as per prediction, Pathaan could record a non-holiday opening bigger than films like Sanju and Tiger Zinda Hai, the report added.

Backed by Yash Raj Films, Pathaan joins the production house’s Spy Universe. The trailer revealed that Pathaan was inactive for four years but is brought back into action after a terror group plots to attack the country. Shah Rukh is seen performing several high-octane action sequences. The trailer also revealed that Deepika Padukone is also a soldier in the film, designated to help Pathaan in his battle. John Abraham plays the villain in the film. The film is slated to release in theatres on January 25.

The makers have decided to adopt the non-traditional style of promotions. “Pathaan marks Shah Rukh Khan’s return to the movies after 4 long years. He has had very limited exposure to people in these four years and the hunger to see him is at an all-time high. It’s palpable and that’s what has contributed in a big way to the buzz that people are saying Pathaan has today," director Siddharth Anand said recently.

“We want the euphoria around his return to reach a crescendo by January 25, the release date of Pathaan. Thus, we will start all our promotional activities only post the release of the film," he added.

first published: January 20, 2023, 19:55 IST
last updated: January 20, 2023, 19:55 IST
