Shah Rukh Khan’s film Pathaan has been making the right kind of noise ever since its release on January 25. The Siddharth Anand directorial, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles has surpassed the collection of films such as Baahubali 2 and KGF Chapter 2. Now, a new video released by production house Yash Raj Films gives a sneak peek into the behind-the-scenes of the action sequences featuring John and SRK. The director revealed that filming around the main boulevard of Dubai was impossible but they got a lot of help for it.

He said, “One is on top of a moving train, one is mid-air with planes, one is around the boulevard of Burj Khalifa (where John pulls down the helicopters), which no Hollywood film has been able to do. The shoot was just impossible, but the Dubai police and authorities made it happen for us. My friends who live around the area said they got circulars saying this time you will not be able to access the boulevard. They were amazed when I said it was for my film."

Advertisement

Furthermore, the action director of the film, Casey O’Neill said that it was a very busy street and there was a three-and-a-half km stretch that they had to cover. Shah Rukh Khan, too, spoke about the scene and said that Dubai has been very kind to him. Interestingly, he is the brand ambassador of Dubai. He said, “Dubai has been very very kind to me, me and everyone who goes from Indian cinema. The production team called up the authorities and said, ‘we are shooting a scene with Shah Rukh,’ and they said, ‘no, no, please go ahead, he is our brand ambassador. Please take this permission, finish it up fast but we will allow you to shoot it.’"

Watch the video here:

Advertisement

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan was released on January 25. The film marked SRK’s comeback to the big screen after almost four years. Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead. The film forms an essential part of Yash Raj’s spy universe consisting of Salman Khan’s Tiger franchise and Hrithik Roshan’s War.

Read all the Latest Movies News here